 MP: Man Arrested With Illegal Swords
Another accused, Sonu Sikligar, managed to flee the scene.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Garoth police on Thursday arrested a man with illegal swords and materials used for sword making. The police station's in-charge Uday Singh and his team were tipped-off about illegal production of swords during a routine polling station visit in adherence to the Model Code of Conduct in the area. The team sprang into action, resulting in the arrest of Ghanshyam Sikligar, a 50-year-old resident of Surjana village under Garoth police station's jurisdiction. Another accused, Sonu Sikligar, managed to flee the scene.

The authorities discovered and confiscated an array of illegal items, including 35 unfinished iron sharp swords without handles, 27 iron swords yet to get their shapes, 15 brass handles, 12 muthiya, a brass bowl, six yellow-coloured brass sheaths, four hammers, two chisels, a forceps, a furnace fan and a semi-finished wooden sheath.

A case was registered under section 25 of the Arms Act and an investigation is underway to arrest the absconding accused. The operation was carried out under the leadership of SP Anurag Sujania with guidance from ASP Hemlata Kuril and SDOP Rajaram Dhakad.

