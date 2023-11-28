MP: Man Arrested For Flying Drone Over Indira Sagar Dam Project

Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man for flying a drone in a prohibited area and taking images and videos over the Indira Sagar Dam Project in Mundi village of Khandwa district. The high-level bridge near the dam became the centre of attention when the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) filed a complaint regarding unauthorised drone activity.

Acting on the complaint, the Narmada Nagar police station registered a case against Varun Kumar Arya, a resident of Narmadapur, under Section 188 of IPC. The law enforcement team also confiscated the drone used for unauthorised aerial photography and videography. The Indira Sagar Project area is a designated restricted zone for photography and videography, with a specific prohibition on flying drones without proper authorisation. This area, including the dam, is under continuous round-the-clock surveillance by the CISF.

Narmada Nagar police station in-charge Ashok Nargave emphasised the seriousness of the violation and the importance of adhering to the regulations to safeguard sensitive areas. Following the complaint lodged by CISF, the police took prompt action, resulting in the seizure of the drone, valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh. This incident serves as a reminder of the strict measures in place to maintain the security of critical infrastructures and highlights the consequences persons may face for violating such restrictions. Authorities are likely conduct further investigations to ensure the responsible party is held accountable for their actions.