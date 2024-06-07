MP: Man Accuses Mother, Kin Of Killing Father

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a turn of events, a 35-year-old man from Luni village has alleged that his mother and maternal family murdered his father and disposed of his body in the Kshipra River. Mohannath, son of late Jamalnath, made these allegations against his mother Gangabai, maternal grandmother Bhanwarbai and uncle while filing a case at Alot police station on Thursday.

Upon receiving the report, local authorities promptly arrived at the scene. The body was subsequently taken to the Civil Hospital in Alot for a post-mortem examination on Wednesday and then handed over to the family. Tarabai, the wife of Jamalnath’s brother and a resident of Dadiyakhedi, recounted the events leading up to the tragedy. She revealed that Jamalnath had come to Dadiyakhedi to fetch his wife, Gangabai, leading to a heated dispute over returning to their home in Luni.

During the altercation, Gangabai and Bhanwarbai allegedly attacked Jamalnath with a stick. He went missing after the confrontation and his body was discovered the following day from the river. The initial post-mortem did not reveal any external injury marks on Jamalnath’s body. To ascertain the cause of death, a diatom test has been ordered.

Dr Devendra Maurya, the BMO, explained that this test would determine if Jamalnath drowned or if he was already dead when his body entered the water. The bone sample collected during the autopsy has been sent to a lab for analysis. Mohan Bhati, a police official, stated that based on the family's statements, Gangabai and Bhanwarbai are suspected of murdering Jamalnath and disposing of his body in the river. The police are actively investigating the case, and further actions will be taken based on the findings.