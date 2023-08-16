MP: Mahal Premises Found Locked On I-Day In Amzhera, Security Guard Seen Misbehaving

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): Local representatives and students on Independence Day (National Day) received a rude blow when they visited Mahal Premises to pay homage to freedom fighter Bakhtavar Singh but found gates of the premises shut.

Members of gram panchayat hoisted the national flag at local bus stand on Tuesday as the nation marked its 77th Independence Day. Following which, members along with panch, local representatives and students reached Amzhera Mahal Premises, to garland statue of freedom fighter Bakhtavar Singh, they were taken aback as gates of the premises shut. Irked over negligence, they summoned the security personnel from Department of Archeology, Basanti Lal, got the gates opened.

On being asked about negligence in duty, security personnel vent ire and misbehaved with them. He even did not show any interest in the celebrations of the National Day, nor did in cleaning work around the statue site. Before the celebrations begin, representatives were seen cleaning the premises and nearby area.

Irked over gross negligence, Gram Panchayat secretary Gopal Kumawat made a Panchnama, demanding immediate removal of security personnel. Similarly a letter was sent to Dhar collector with similar demands. When contacted, Department of Archeology official D P Pandey said that a complaint was received against security guard, appropriate action would be initiated.

