MP: Mahakal Sawari On July 10, Ujjain Collector Declares School Holiday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A holiday has been declared in all schools in Ujjain Municipal Corporation area on Monday, July 10, 2023, in view of Mahakal Sawari. The district education department has issued collector-approved order in this regard. Also, in lieu of this, all government and non-government schools in Ujjain Municipal Corporation area will be operated on Sunday, July 9.
