 MP: Mahakal Sawari On July 10, Ujjain Collector Declares School Holiday
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Lord Lord Mahakal’s palanquin sawari | File photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A holiday has been declared in all schools in Ujjain Municipal Corporation area on Monday, July 10, 2023, in view of Mahakal Sawari. The district education department has issued collector-approved order in this regard. Also, in lieu of this, all government and non-government schools in Ujjain Municipal Corporation area will be operated on Sunday, July 9.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

