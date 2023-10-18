MP: Mahakal Priests To Take OMG-2 Controversy To Court

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Even though OMG-2 film has been de-screened from theatres and PVR, it is once again in the limelight. The priests of Mahakaleshwar Temple had sent a notice to the filmmakers, actors and others regarding the film, terming it objectionable and asking them to get it changed. While sending a reply on behalf of the makers, the objections have been rejected. Now the temple priests are preparing to take the matter to court. Mahakal temple priest Mahesh Sharma said that a notice was given to the makers asking them to remove the controversial scene from the film. But, neither did he remove these scenes nor apologise. Now we are going to court and will file a case soon. Retired judge Ashok Sanothia has also joined our fight, he said.

OMG-2 was released on August 11 this year. After watching the film, Mahakaleshwar temple priest Mahesh Sharma and All India Priest Federation general secretary Rupesh Mehta sent a notice against the filmmakers and also against Indian Board of Film Certification chairman Prasoon Kumar Joshi.

On this notice, a reply came from the lawyer of the film’s actor Akshay Kumar, producer Vipul Shah and director Amit Rai. In this, it was said to the priest and priest association that your allegations are wrong. This is not a pornographic film. False allegations have been made to gain fame, it said, adding the matter will be fought at a suitable forum.