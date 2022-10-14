MP: Low returns on soybean produce distress farmers in region

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Disgruntled over low price of soybean crops, local farmers held demonstrations and blocked the main road outside Krishi Upaj Mandi located in Alot town of Ratlam district.

Agitating farmers alleged that rate of soybean crops in Krishi Upaj Mandi are fickle, hence farmers are facing heavy losses. With heavy rainfall lashing in the past couple of days, local farmers have already suffered massive damage to their standing soybean crop.

Even the crop that has survived continuous rainfall is of inferior quality due to moisture in the environment, which is being sold at a lower price and facing delay in procurement. Farmers are resentful as they are unable to recover the input and transport costs out of their produce.

Farmers said that during the first phase of procurement, the crop was being sold from Rs 5k per quintal in the Mandi but the rate suddenly plunged to Rs 3k per quintal during the second phase of procurement.

Upon getting aware of the rate, the farmer first protested and then blocked the main road to mark their protest. The protest caused inconvenience to commuters. Upon getting information, naib tehsildar Mukesh Soni, Mandi and police officials reached the scene and pacified farmers following which the road blockade was lifted.

Lokesh Jhandi, president of Mandi Traders Association, said that the returns on soybean are low to the cost of cultivation due to moisture in soybean crop. Further discussions with officials to solve the issue are underway.