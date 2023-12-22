MP: Loudspeakers Taken Down From Religious Places

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent development, sound amplifying devices including loudspeakers have been taken down at five major mosques in the urban area on Thursday. This came in view of the state government's directives on unlawful use of loudspeakers in temples, mosques and other religious places.

On Thursday morning, police officials arrived at the mosques, informing religious leaders about the removal of the sound amplifying devices, complying with the government orders to limit sound levels. The move came after SDM's meeting with religious leaders for adherence to prescribed decibel levels. Efforts were made to remove loudspeakers on the basis of communication and coordination with religious leaders.

Consequently, other religious leaders voluntarily took down mics and other sound amplifying devices. Station in-charge Deepak Singh Chauhan stated that despite permission (55 decibel), leaders voluntarily chose to remove mics in compliance with the government regulations. City Qazi Salim Ullah said the microphones were removed voluntarily from mosques. Furthermore, the Bohra community also took down the siren used during Namaz. Residents affected by high noise levels are also urging authorities to address noise pollution caused by pressure horns on passenger buses and other vehicles. As per orders, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued an order to ban loudspeakers/DJs at religious gatherings and public places at a volume exceeding the prescribed limits, across the state.