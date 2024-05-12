MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Stage Set In Indore For Voters To Exercise Franchise | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The stage is set for the voters to exercise their franchise on May 13 to elect their next Nehru Stadium. All necessary preparations were completed on Saturday at the Nehru Stadium and polling booths. A total of 2,677 polling parties will receive polling material at Nehru Stadium from 6 am on Sunday. Over 2,000 staffáisádeployed at the Stadium to distribute the polling materials to all the polling parties at their fixed place. Three huge domes have been set up at the Nehru stadium to distribute material to the polling parties.

Polling parties will be seated on tables and chairs and voting material will be distributed simultaneously. The polling parties comprising 10,708 members will receive voting material and leave for their polling stations in about 750 vehicles. Practical training for distributing the voting material to the polling parties was given to teams on Saturday. Special arrangements made in view of soaring heat In view ofáthe soaring temperature, comprehensive arrangements have been made at the Nehru Stadium as well at the polling booths by the IMC.

EVM strong rooms will be opened on May 12 in the presence of candidates and their agents. Keeping in mind the summer season, special facilities will be provided at the polling material distribution site. More than 400 fans, Over 250 big coolers, adequate cool water and other basic arrangements have been made in every sector. Food items will be available at discounted rates there. 172 team to distribute polling material There will be a total of 172 teams for material distribution.

There will be a total of 688 employees in the form of L-1, L-2, L-3,L-4 employees in these teams. There will also be five assistants to assist each team. In this way, a total of 860 assistants have been appointed. Similarly, for the first time, a sector has been created to supervise the distribution of material. A total of 244 sector officers will be deployed for supervision of the polling.

Temporary hospital set-up at stadium To deal witháemergency situations, a temporary hospital with full facilities has been set up for the first time at the stadium, the material distribution site. This hospital will have 10 beds. Arrangements have been made to have an adequate number of specialist doctors, paramedical staff, ambulances and all necessary medicines etc. at the stadium. The hospital also has the facility of instant test. This hospital will remain functional from 12th May till the end of work on 14th May.á

Indore: Public holiday on voting day; Government Employees, Semi-government, Industrial, Business & Private Institutions To Get Paid Leave For Voting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To enable people to exercise their right to vote in the Lok-Sabha election, scheduled on May 13, a public holiday has been declared for the day under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh released the order on Saturday.

As per the order, all government, semi-government, industrial, commercial and private institutions are required to provide voting facility to the employees working in their institutions in both the urban and rural areas of the district.

For this, they will be given paid leave on the said date. In this regard, instructions have also been issued by the Labour Commissioner through a circular. All the sub-divisional magistrates of the district have been directed to ensure compliance of the order in their area. Immediate action would be taken in case of violation of the order.