MP: Local Cong Leaders Unhappy With Outside Candidates

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A smell of rebellion can be sniffed in Ratlam rural assembly constituency as Congress leaders seem unhappy with the ticket distribution in the first candidates’ list the party released on Sunday. Several leaders including former MLA Laxmi Devi Kharadi, Thavar Bhuriya, Youth Congress general secretary Kishan Singhad, Prem Singh Gamad among dozen others have cautioned for a mass resignation. They protested against fielding outside candidates.

In this regard, they wrote a letter to the district president and expressed their dissatisfaction over the ticket distribution to outsiders, JAYS organisation and government officials. The letter submitted to the district president contained names of as many as 21 leaders out of which 12 have signed the letter and cautioned for a mass resignation in case their demands were not heard. Youth Congress general secretary Kishan Singhad said that the local leaders have worked hard for the party for years but Congress has fielded parashoot candidates for the assembly polls instead. He added, “If party high command gives tickets to the outsiders, JAYS organisation, in that case, the morale of local workers will be broken."

Thavar Bhuriya and Kishan Singhad were also prominent contenders from Ratlam assembly constituency but they have expressed their unhappiness over the inclusion of names of ‘outsiders’ including former Ratlam janpad CEO Laxman Singh Dindor, Dr Abhay Ahori of JAYS organisation and former district president Komal Dhurve in the list of ticket contenders.

Read Also Indore: Indore Ambulance Society Turns Good Samaritan For Dewas Youth

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)