MP: Little Angels School students shine in CBSE Board

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 06:04 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Students brought laurels to Little Angels Higher Secondary School, Telikheda, in CBSE class 10th and 12th results that were announced on Friday. The school achieved 100% result thus emerging as the best performer in the region. 123 students wrote 12th exam and 115 of them secured first division. The rest passed in second division. In class X, out of 96 students, 88 passed with first division and the rest with second division. The performance of students reflected the teaching practices of Little Angels School along with a strong conceptual foundation laid by teachers. Principal Rajan Trivedi, administrator Dipali Trivedi and vice-principal Vinay Pal lauded the performance of students and appreciated the dedication and commitment of the teachers, parents, and support staff, who played a pivotal role in achieving this remarkable feat.

