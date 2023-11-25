MP: Liquor Worth ₹44L Seized, Driver Arrested In Badnawar

Representative Picture

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Kanvan police seized a container transporting 760 boxes of illicit liquor worth Rs 44 lakh on Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane in Badnawar town of Dhar district.

Police station in-charge Ram Singh Rathore said that they got a tip-off regarding a container (RJ 14 GJ 9738) arriving from Ratlam district. Acting swiftly upon the information, a police team was dispatched to intercept the container.

Subsequently, upon suspicion, the container was intercepted at Labad Nayagaon four-lane. The subsequent inspection led to the discovery of 760 boxes of McDowell Whiskey in the container. The driver failed to provide legitimate documentation regarding the transportation of illicit liquor.

The driver, Harjinder Singh, a resident of Anandpur Sahib, Ropar district Punjab, was apprehended and a case under sections 34/2 and 46 of the Excise Act was registered against him.

The estimated value of the confiscated liquor is around Rs 44 Lakh. Besides the seizure, a truck worth Rs 30 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 were also impounded as part of the operation.

Illicit liquor worth Rs 2L seized from pickup vehicle in Kukshi

Kukshi police seized a pickup vehicle laden with illicit liquor worth Rs 2 lakh near Kolgaon gate on Friday. The vehicle used in the transportation of the vehicle worth Rs 8 lakh was also impounded.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team was dispatched to Kolgaon gate. During the operation, a pickup loading vehicle was seen coming from Deshwalia side and was attempted to intercept.

Sensing the police, the driver and cleaner managed to escape from the scene leaving behind the vehicle.

During checking, liquor worth Rs 2 lakh was seized. A case was registered under section 34(2), 42 Excise Act and further investigation was launched.