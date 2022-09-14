e-Paper Get App
MP: Liquor mafioso's house who attacked Kukshi SDM bulldozed

On Wednesday early morning, led by the sub-divisional magistrate and sub-divisional officer (police), heavy machinery was pressed into service to raze the structure.

Updated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur administration and police in a joint operation bulldozed 900 square feet of encroachment done by liquor mafia Sukhram at Sudama Nagar in Alirajpur on Wednesday.

Sukhram, a key accused in an attack on Kukshi SDM Navjeevan Vijay Panwar and Dahi naib tehsildar Rajesh Bhide and the bid to abduct tehisldar is on run. Dhar police launched a massive search operation and have also formed an SIT for this task.

Alirajpur district collector Raghavendra Singh told that accused Sukhram did not have valid permission to construct the building. The administration served notice earlier after it was found that the construction has been done without valid permission. On Wednesday, the administration demolished this illegal construction.

Collector Singh said that the person whose house is being demolished was found involved in the incident. It was found that he is a government employee and working on the post of peon in the school, it was a compassionate appointment.

On Tuesday, considering the seriousness of the matter, he was suspended with immediate effect and departmental action is being taken against them.

If there are other accused in the district against whom action is to be taken, we will take appropriate action after going through the FIR. Strict action will be taken against those accused as the government has very clearly instructed that mafia elements should not be allowed to flourish.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that the incident that happened in Kukshi has also been discussed with SP Dhar.



