MP: Leopard Spotted Near Mhow Caught; To Be Released In Forest

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard that had been moving around Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district for the past month was caged at an automobile testing track on Tuesday, an official said on Wednesday.

The big cat was first spotted in the army area in Mhow and it had killed six goats since then, said Forest Ranger Mahesh Kumar Ahirwar, who supervised to search and rescue operation.

Footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the auto testing track near Pithampur confirmed the big cat's presence in the area, he said.

Following this, a cage was laid with live prey and the leopard walked into it on Tuesday night, he said.

The leopard will be released in the forest on Wednesday night, Ahirwar said.

