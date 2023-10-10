MP: Leopard Spotted In Army War College Campus

Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Army team along with the forest department has been on the lookout for a leopard, which was spotted on the premises of the military institute Army War College, located on Mhow Mandleshwar road.

Even on Sunday night, the big cat was seen entering the premises. Mhow forest department ranger Vav Upadhyay said the forest department team has been carrying out the operation to catch the leopard since Sunday night. He said the forest department and the Army personnel have been working together in this `vacuum operation’.

The ranger also said along with a cage, cameras have also been installed on the premises to track the animal. However the location of the leopard has not been found yet.