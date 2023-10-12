MP: Leopard Spotted In Army Establishments

Representative image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was again spotted on Tuesday night on the premises of Army War College and MCTE located on Mhow Mandleshwar Road. First, the leopard appeared in the Army War College campus, now it is spotted in MCTE also. The forest department team installed a cage each in both the Army campuses.

Ranger Vaibhav Upadhyay said that two teams of the department are keeping a watch on the premises 24 hours. Along with two cages in the institute, along with the cameras of the military institute, the department has also installed its TAC cameras on the premises.

The team has been trying since night to catch the leopard and take it out of the premises. They said that the families living in both the institutes have also been alerted to avoid visiting the premises at night and also in the evening.