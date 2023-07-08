MP: Leopard Found Dead In Dhar Village

Kukshi/Dhar: A leopard was found dead on Saturday morning in Dholya village of Kukshi tehsil in Dhar district. The villagers informed the forest department about this. Forest Department Officials have sent the leopard's body for the post-mortem.

Village sarpanch Vikas Baghel said that the villagers had seen the leopard's body on the roadside at Jobat Phate in the morning. The death of the leopard is being told by the villagers due to the collision with an unknown vehicle. However, the real cause of death will be revealed only after the post-mortem report of the leopard.

On the other hand, the female leopard seen inside the farm in Badhpili village of Dhar moved to the forest area.

The Forest Department team had kept an eye on the farm and its surrounding areas throughout the day on Friday. After there was no movement, the forest department had installed cameras in the night, so that the location of the female leopard along with her cub could be traced.

Before installing the cage on Saturday morning, the forest department once again searched the entire area, the forest department's staff reached the field where the leopard was first seen. But even after searching for two and a half hours, the leopard and its cub could not be seen. It is being speculated that the path from which the female leopard had come towards the farm, went to the forest by the same path.

Hunted The Calf

Farmer Shahrukh Patel first saw the leopard on Friday morning in Badhpili village of Sitapat panchayat near Dhar, when the farmer was going to mild his extract cow.

Meanwhile, the sound of a leopard was heard in the maize field, when the farmer reached the animal house, he found the cow's calf dead there. He immediately informed the Forest Department team.

The team of the department was on the lookout for the leopard since Friday. There were also pug marks of the leopard cub during the search. In such a situation, instead of catching the leopard, the forest department waited till it went back to the forest. But after 24 hours, when there was no movement, the forest department also installed CCTV surveillance in the area late at night.

Villagers In Grip Of Fear

Even though the officials of the forest department are talking about leaving the area of the female leopard, there is panic prevailed among the villagers. The pug marks of the female leopard going to the site have not yet been received by the department. Due to this, there is an atmosphere of fear among the villagers.