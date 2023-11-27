 MP: Leopard Attacks Cowshed In Barwani, Kills 3 Calves
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Leopard Attacks Cowshed In Barwani, Kills 3 Calves

MP: Leopard Attacks Cowshed In Barwani, Kills 3 Calves

Upon reaching the site, officials conducted a thorough inspection and reported the incident to authorities after completing the necessary documentation in the presence of Swami Santosh Chaitanya.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
MP: Leopard Kills 3 Calves In Khetia Cowshed | Pixabay

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Three calves were killed by a leopard at Shri Krishna Gaushala in Nisarpur village near Khetia in Barwani district on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. The owner, Santosh Chaitanya Maharaj, promptly notified Shri Krishna Go Sansthan officials and administration. A joint inspection was conducted by president Mahendra Saner, secretary Vikas Rao Shitole, Pramod Gujar from the forest department and assistant veterinarian Sunil Khanna.

Upon reaching the site, officials conducted a thorough inspection and reported the incident to authorities after completing the necessary documentation in the presence of Swami Santosh Chaitanya. He expressed concern, emphasising that while the cowshed has been operating smoothly for nearly 25 years, this marked the first such incident.

Read Also
MP: Bhopal Youth Robbed In Auto-Rickshaw (WATCH); 1 Dead & 3 Injured In Horrific Accident In...
article-image

Wildlife attacks, particularly by leopards, have been on the rise in the region. The managing committee of the cowshed, Mahendra Saner and Vikas Rao Shitole called for increased security measures, including the installation of cages to capture the elusive leopard responsible for the recent tragedy.

Multiple incidents reported in past

Khetia and its surrounding rural areas have witnessed multiple leopard incidents in the past, with the forest department employing cage traps to capture the elusive predators. Recently, near Bhadgon village, leopards targeted goats and a girl fell victim to an attack.

Urgent action is demanded to address the growing menace of wild animals encroaching upon populated areas, ensuring the safety of both livestock and citizens.

Read Also
Bhopal: Wandering Urban Tiger Sends Forest Officials On Toes (WATCH)
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Abandoned Newborn Found In Sardarpur, Admitted To ICU

MP: Abandoned Newborn Found In Sardarpur, Admitted To ICU

MP: Leopard Attacks Cowshed In Barwani, Kills 3 Calves

MP: Leopard Attacks Cowshed In Barwani, Kills 3 Calves

MP Shocker: Man Thrashes Cow & Calf To Death After Cattle Enter His House In Chhindwara

MP Shocker: Man Thrashes Cow & Calf To Death After Cattle Enter His House In Chhindwara

Indore: Distressed, Youth Consumes Acid After Being Diagnosed With TB, Dies

Indore: Distressed, Youth Consumes Acid After Being Diagnosed With TB, Dies

MP Weather Update: Temperature Drops, Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely To Continue Across State

MP Weather Update: Temperature Drops, Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely To Continue Across State