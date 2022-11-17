MP: Lawyers abstain from work for 6th day, litigants suffer

e-Paper Get App
Bar president Panwar said that even after six days, no positive initiative has been taken to resolve the dispute

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
FP Photo
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of litigants in Mandsaur and its adjoining areas continue to suffer as lawyers remained abstained from work for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday.
According to the information, recently a shed was constructed in the court premises by a female advocate, without permission. The advocate is not a member of the Mandsaur Bar Association. After the matter came to the notice of the District and Sessions Court, it was removed on the orders of the judge. Upset with this, the lawyers and advocates association abstained from work.
It has been told that there was unpleasant communication between the concerned parties, due to which the matter was raised during the general body meeting of the Bar Association on November 16 where it decided to continue the protest and abstain from work.
Bar president Raghuveer Singh Panwar, secretary Lalit Makhija, vice president Ajay Bhavsar, advocate Dilip Deora and others said the shed was removed without any reason.
Bar president Panwar said that even after six days, no positive initiative has been taken to resolve the dispute. On Wednesday, the Bar Association wrote a letter to the State Advocate Council, Jabalpur, Chief Justice Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur.
Bar Association Mandsaur has also sent a letter of demand and support for the strike to the tehsil headquarters of the district and to Ratlam, Ujjain, and Neemuch District Bar Associations.

