 MP: Late Deputy CM’s Death Anniversary Observed As Bhakti Diwas
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The tenth anniversary of former deputy CM of MP Subhash Yadav was observed as Bhakti Diwas on Monday in Borawan village of Khargone. The programme was conducted under the guidance of his sons former union agriculture minister Arun Yadav and Kasrawad MLA Sachin Yadav.

During the day, 501 saints were worshipped and honoured by his two sons under the guidance of Ishwaranand Maharaj, Balakdas Maharaj and Kalyandas Maharaj in the village. Yadav's sons and family also performed Narmada Pujan and Abhishek at Shalivahan temple. A 751 metre-long Chunri was also offered to Goddess Narmada during the rituals. The late CM’s sons said that it was a historic and proud moment for Nimar region as well as for Borawan village.

"Late Subhash Yadav was the pride of Madhya Pradesh"

State’s former minister Deepak Joshi said that Late Subhash Yadav was the pride of Madhya Pradesh. He played an important role in supplying Narmada water to the field for irrigation purposes. Arun Yadav and Sachin Yadav presented Lord Hanuman's mace as a memento to Mahamandaleshwar Ishwaranand Maharaj, Balakdas Maharaj and Kalyandas Maharaj. Along with this, shriphal and Daan Dakshina was presented to the invited saints and Brahmins. Former MP Tarachand Patel, Makan Singh Solanki, MLA Kedar Singh Dabur and others were also present.

