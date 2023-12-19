MP: Lanxess Again Tops Sustainability Rating

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The chemical company, LANXESS has once again shown how far ahead it is in terms of sustainable development. The company has ranked first in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe in the "Chemicals" category with a score of 79 out of 100. This company has been ranked third in DJSI World. LANXESS performed particularly well in the water, product management, and occupational safety categories. Rating agency MSCI ESG in November ranked Lanxess AA for the third time in a row. The rating has been maintained. This rating makes this specialty chemical company one of the top companies in the "diversified chemicals" industry. Additionally, EcoVadis confirmed LANXESS's platinum sustainability rating in August.

This distinction is awarded to the top 1 percent of companies out of more than 100,000 evaluated by EcoVadis. "We want to actively shape the transformation of the industry and the global value chain and thus contribute to creating a more sustainable future," said Hubert Fink, member of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG. The company has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. "The ranking and good ratings by MSCI ESG and EcoVadis prove that we are on the right track.” Both the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and MSCI ESG evaluate companies in the areas of environmental, social, and corporate governance. EcoVadis evaluates companies in the areas of environment, labour, human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.