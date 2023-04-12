MP: Ladli Behna will empower women, says Yashodhara Raje Scindia

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet minister and district in-charge Yashodhara Raje Scindia visited the Ladli Behna Yojana camp in Agera village of Sonkatch. Scindia inaugurated the camp with Kanya Pujan. She also filled out a few forms of beneficiaries including Durga Bai. Scindia reviewed various arrangements for beneficiaries in the camp.

Scindia said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched this Yojana to empower women. She appealed to the eligible women to get their names registered on the Ladli Behna Yojana portal. If they get enrolled then, Rs 1, 000 would be credited to their account on a monthly basis.

Collector Rishav Gupta, SP Sampat Upadhyay, BJP president Rajeev Khandelwal, Rajesh Yadav, Manish Solanki, Rajendra Verma, Popendra Singh Bagga, Mahesh Patidar, CEO district panchayat Prakash Singh Chauhan, assistant collector T Prateek Rao, SDM Sonkatch Sandeep Shiva and other officers were also present.

Notably, through this scheme, the officials would provide financial aid to eligible women in the state. They will get Rs 1000 per month in their respective bank account. The scheme will be continued for 5 years.

