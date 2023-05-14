 MP: KV Mhow students excel in CBSE exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: KV Mhow students excel in CBSE exams

MP: KV Mhow students excel in CBSE exams

Science topper is Aditya Kumar Singh with 95.6%

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 06:14 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow once again excelled in CBSE board exams with 99.15% result in class 10 and 91.55% in class 12. Science topper is Aditya Kumar Singh with 95.6%. Humanities topper is Devika Richhariya with 94% marks and Commerce topper is Anjali Verma with 88.8%. Other high achievers are Bhagyashree Patel and Devendra Kumar Tiwari with 92.6% from Science stream, Sharon Noronha, Varsha Pandey and Aditi Borasi from Commerce and Humanities respectively. Chetna Thakur topped class 10 with 92%. Shrishti, Pranav Mahale stood second and Devansh Dholi third with 90.6% and 88.8% marks. Principal Puja Shrivastava congratulated the students and teachers for the achievement. Students and parents expressed happiness.

Read Also
MP: 13-day summer camp concludes at CM Rise School in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: KV Mhow students excel in CBSE exams

MP: KV Mhow students excel in CBSE exams

MP: 13-day summer camp concludes at CM Rise School in Mhow

MP: 13-day summer camp concludes at CM Rise School in Mhow

MP: Little Angels School students shine in CBSE Board

MP: Little Angels School students shine in CBSE Board

MP: Central India Academy students excel in 10th, 12th CBSE exams

MP: Central India Academy students excel in 10th, 12th CBSE exams

Indore: 19th century KEM School building to be developed as library, MGM Medical college finalizes...

Indore: 19th century KEM School building to be developed as library, MGM Medical college finalizes...