MP: KV Mhow students excel in CBSE exams

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow once again excelled in CBSE board exams with 99.15% result in class 10 and 91.55% in class 12. Science topper is Aditya Kumar Singh with 95.6%. Humanities topper is Devika Richhariya with 94% marks and Commerce topper is Anjali Verma with 88.8%. Other high achievers are Bhagyashree Patel and Devendra Kumar Tiwari with 92.6% from Science stream, Sharon Noronha, Varsha Pandey and Aditi Borasi from Commerce and Humanities respectively. Chetna Thakur topped class 10 with 92%. Shrishti, Pranav Mahale stood second and Devansh Dholi third with 90.6% and 88.8% marks. Principal Puja Shrivastava congratulated the students and teachers for the achievement. Students and parents expressed happiness.