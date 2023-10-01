MP: Kukshi Police Register Another FIR In Stone Pelting Incident

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi police registered one more FIR in the stone-pelting incident on Anant Chaturdashi procession reported on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. In the FIR lodged by Rahul Thakur, police booked Gabbar and others. Police arrested two accused identified as Faizal alias Raja Qureshi (23), a resident of Rangara Mohalla and Rehan Qureshi (19), a resident of Bhatti Mohalla, Kukshi. Police produced them in the court as well.

Meanwhile, there is huge resentment among Hindu community members over the incident, as they kept their business establishments closed on Sunday to mark their protest and take stringent action against those who tried to disturb communal harmony in the tehsil.

As per the FIR, Rahul told the police that when the procession with tableaux passed through Badpura area, suddenly some miscreants, including Gabbar, came and after a dispute, started pelting stones on the procession.

The accused also beat him up, due to which some people present with Rahul were also injured. The accused had deliberately tried to spread religious frenzy by disrupting the religious function.

Now the police are taking further action. Kukshi police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav informed that after the incident, the police detained the two accused. ASP Dr Inderjit Bakalwar informed that there is complete peace in Kukshi and the police is taking action. Many people have also been identified on the basis of the video.

