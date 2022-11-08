MP: Kudo players feted for bagging medals at national, international championship

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 51 kudo athletes belonging to Sagar were felicitated for their brilliant performance at 13th National Kudo Championship, third Federation Cup tourney and 14th Akshay Kumar International Kudo competition.

MP Kudo Association chairman and Sagar MLA Shailendra Jain said on Tuesday that parents of athletes who brought laurels to Sagar were also present at the function.

The championship was organised from October 24-31 by Kudo International Federation of India in Bardoli in Gujarat. The 111-member team of Madhya Pradesh took part in the competition, which comprised 51 players from Sagar.

At the 13th National Kudo Championship, Sagar players won 13 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals. They won 11 gold medals, 7 silver and 7 bronze medals at the third federation cup. At Akshay Kumar International Kudo championship, they won 2 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 9 bronze medals.

Mohammad Sohail Khan, Shailendra Kurmi, Saurabh Singh, Priyanka Ikka, Nayab Ali, Geetika Patel and Vaishnavi Singh were top performers from Sagar who won highest number of gold medals in all the three competitions.

All athletes were felicitated Jain at his residence who promised to add sports facilities in Sagar.

