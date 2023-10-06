MP: Krishna Foods Owner Under I-T Scanner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ghanshyam Baheti, who is known as GD Baheti, the owner of a service provider company and of a partnership firm Krishna Foods Dewas came under the scanner of Income Tax Department on Thursday. I-T officials are conducting search action at 4 locations, including 3 in the city and 1 in Dewas in the factory premises.

The action is considered as consequential search action, which is a part of the countrywide search action being carried out in the different states. Its epicentre is UP. Thus, the action in the city as well as in Dewas is being carried out by the officials of the I-T Department of the State and UP. The action began simultaneously at all four locations in the early hours of Thursday.

In the city, the action is being carried out at in 3 flats located in Princes Square building in the Palasia area. One location is Krishna Foods Dewas, which is located in village Siya on Maxi Road. The proprietors of the unit are GD Baheti and Rishabh Batheti. The Unit is a service provider, wherein biscuits of leading brands are manufactured. The action continued till late night of Thursday. Sources informed that large amount of tax evasion is likely to emerge at the end of the action.