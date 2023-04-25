MP: Khel Mahotsav gives platform to players to showcase talent, says Minister for higher education Mohan Yadav

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for higher education Mohan Yadav participated in ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’ in Ratlam on Monday. The sports event was conducted at the 24th Corps.

In this address, the minister said that it was novel initiative that Battalion Ground provides an opportunity to revive traditional sports and provide a platform to the youth to showcase their sporting talent and motivates them to take sports as a career option.

The event lays great stress on promoting sports activities in rural areas. It also seeks to instill discipline, teamwork in the youth, he added.

MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, BJP district in- charge Pradeep Pandey, district president Lunera also addressed the event.

In- charge Pradeep Chowdhary said that ahead of the event, students from various schools and organizations took out an awareness rally. Beginning from Model School, the rally passed through circuit house before terminating at Battalion Ground.

The winning and runner up teams were honored with trophies and certificates.

Executive member Kanha Singh Chouhan, KK Singh, district panchayat president Lalabai Chandrawanshi, janpad president Rukman Bai and a large number of players also attended the programme. The event was conducted by Hariram Shah while Ratanlal Lakad also proposed a vote of thanks.