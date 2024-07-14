MP: Khargone Police Crack Goldsmith Murder Case In 24 Hours; Complainant Turns Out To Be Mastermind

SP Dharamraj Meena and other senior officers addressing media persons at Khargone district headquarters on Sunday | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In an astonishing turn of events, Khargone police swiftly solved the murder case of Umesh Nagare, a goldsmith from Maharashtra, within 24 hours. The case, initially reported by the victim's friends, took a shocking twist when it was revealed that the main complainant, Akil, was the mastermind behind the murder.

On the morning of July 12, at around 8 am, three individuals, Aqeel, Ansar, and Amjad, all residents of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, reported that their friend Umesh had been murdered by four unknown assailants in a sky-blue car. The body was said to be lying ahead of Thikri, and the trio claimed they were intimidated and fled the scene before calling the police.

Upon receiving this information, the police team from Julwani police station informed their counterparts in Balkwara, who promptly registered a case and began investigating.

Given the severity of the crime, Khargone SP, Dharamraj Meena, formed a special team led by inspector Rameshwar Thakur to solve the case and apprehend the culprits as quickly as possible.

The police team took separate statements from the three individuals accompanying Umesh. Akil, the deceased's driver, recounted a detailed story about being stopped by a sky-blue car, with four men forcibly taking them to an unpaved road and stabbing Umesh multiple times before fleeing.

However, discrepancies in their accounts raised suspicions. The police examined CCTV footage from various routes but found no trace of the sky-blue car described.

Under intense questioning, Akil confessed to conspiring with Ansar and Amjad to murder Umesh. The trio had fabricated the story of the unknown assailants to mislead the police.

Reason for murder

Akil revealed that he had been driving Umesh's car for three months and had borrowed significant sums from him, which he repaid with interest. Umesh, who was on the run, repeatedly summoned Akil to various locations, causing immense stress. When Akil refused, Umesh threatened his family. Overwhelmed and mentally distressed, Akil plotted to kill Umesh, eventually executing the plan with his accomplices Ansar and Amjad.