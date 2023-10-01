MP: Khargone District Jail Prisoner Dies On Way To Hospital | representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): An inmate of the Khargone district jail, undergoing rigorous imprisonment under the Excise Act, died on Saturday while being taken to the hospital. The inmate was identified as 23-year-old Ravi Pal.

After Ravi’s death, his family members and society men staged a protest and vandalized the liquor shop on Diversion Road at midnight. They also set fire to the manager's office of the liquor shop contractor. In defense, managers, and liquor shop operators even opened fire.

A large number of police officers were deployed at the incident site to control the situation. Later, aggrieved relatives reached Kotwali police station to seek justice by demanding to take major action against the culprit.

Ravi had made allegations against Jail SP

According to Ravi’s family, he had made serious allegations against the jail superintendent. The body of the deceased youth will undergo post-mortem examination in the presence of a panel of doctors at MY Hospital in Indore.

Videography documenting the post-mortem examination will also be accessible. The family has recently arrived in Indore from Khargone.

