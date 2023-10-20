MP: Khargone Bizman Plans His Own Kidnapping, Demands ₹20 Lakh From Dad

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman’s son conspired to kidnap himself to make up for the loss in stock market and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from his father in Kasrawad district. He continued misleading the police for nine days.

The case was exposed after scanning 500 CCTV footage from four districts. Police have arrested two accused.

SP Dharamveer Singh said that on October 8, complainant Dilip Dubey, resident of Kasrawad, told the police that his son Divanshu had been kidnapped. An unknown person demanded Rs 20 lakh from the son's mobile phone. On this the SP formed a team. The ransom was demanded again on October 9. After this, Divanshu said on mobile phone that those who kidnapped him have left him on Barwani-Sajwani road.

Misled the police for nine days

The police interrogated him, but he continued misleading the police for nine days. Meanwhile, the police scanned 500 CCTV footage from four districts. Police searched for mobile location and numbers. The incident was verified by the team as per the information given by Divanshu Dubey. Different statements and information came out.

When the police became suspicious, they strictly interrogated Divanshu and he himself confessed to the kidnapping conspiracy. He said that this was done due to debt in the stock market. He conspired with his friend, Rajat Panwar (32), son of Ramprasad.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)