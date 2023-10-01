 MP: Khaknar Janpad Panchayat President Pooja Dadu Hangs Self, Reason Unknown
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Khaknar Janpad Panchayat President Pooja Dadu Hangs Self, Reason Unknown

MP: Khaknar Janpad Panchayat President Pooja Dadu Hangs Self, Reason Unknown

Strangely enough, just 10 hours before suicide, Pooja posted on Facebook, 'Death is the final truth, but untimely death is very painful.'

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Pooja Dadu (Left) |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Khaknar Janpad Panchayat president Pooja Dadu hanged herself to death on Saturday night. She was the daughter of former MLA Rajendra Dadu and sister of Manju Dadu, vice president of Madhya Pradesh Marketing Board. The reason behind the 24-year-old’s extreme step is not yet known. 

Pooja hanged herself at around 11 pm when nobody else was at home. At around 1 o'clock in the night, the family took her to a private hospital in Burhanpur, where doctors declared her dead.

Strangely enough, just 10 hours before suicide, Pooja posted on Facebook, 'Death is the final truth, but untimely death is very painful.' She was talking about the death of two children during idol immersion in Navra village. 

Read Also
MP: Viral Video Shows 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Raised At Milad Un Nabi Procession In Jabalpur, VHP,...
article-image

Pooja had won the election for the post of Khaknar Janpad president last year.

In July 2022, Pooja Dadu became the president by winning the election from Khaknar Janpad Panchayat seat. BJP supported Pooja got 16 votes while Congress supported Rajesh Solanki got 9 votes. Pooja stood for election for the first time from ward number 13 Manjrod in December 2021. Then she was elected Janpad Panchayat member unopposed, but the elections were cancelled.

Pooja Dadu was MA in Political Science, Sociology

Pooja had studied from Khandwa and Indore. She had a BBA degree in Finance. After this, she did MA in Political Science and Sociology. Her father Rajendra Dadu was a BJP leader, who had been MLA from Nepanagar twice. Pooja's sister Manju Dadu became MLA when the seat became vacant after her father's death. Pooja's family consists of her mother, one brother and two sisters.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Read Also
MP: 2 Persons Die Due To Electrocution During Immersion Procession In Chhindwara
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Khargone District Jail Prisoner Dies On Way To Hospital

MP: Khargone District Jail Prisoner Dies On Way To Hospital

MP: 'I'm Here To Liberate Badnawar,' Says Congress Leader Bhanwarsingh Shekhawat 

MP: 'I'm Here To Liberate Badnawar,' Says Congress Leader Bhanwarsingh Shekhawat 

Indore Accident: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As High Speed Car Rams Into Truck On Way Back From Party

Indore Accident: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As High Speed Car Rams Into Truck On Way Back From Party

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Welcomes Equestrian Gold-Medalist Sudipti Hajela As She Returns...

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Welcomes Equestrian Gold-Medalist Sudipti Hajela As She Returns...

Indore: Student Loses Hand, 11 Others Injured As High Speed School Bus Going For Picnic Overturns On...

Indore: Student Loses Hand, 11 Others Injured As High Speed School Bus Going For Picnic Overturns On...