MP: Khachrod To Be Included In Newly Carved Nagda District, Unhappy Residents Call Shutdown

MP: Unhappy Khachrod Residents Protest Against Inclusion In 54th District Of MP Nagda, Close The Entire Town

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Unhappy over their town's inclusion in the newly carved Nagda district, Khachrod residents staged a protest on Thursday afternoon.

According to information, Khachrod residents want the town should remain in Ujjain district. They have refused to the inclusion in Nagda district and called for the shutdown in the entire town as a part of protest.

On the other hand, the procedures of promoting Nagda into a district began soon after the declaration of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple on July 20.

CM announced that the new district will be carved out of Ujjain district. He also made further promises that Narmada water will be brought to Ujjain and Unhel will get tehsil status soon.

