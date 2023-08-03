 MP: Khachrod To Be Included In Newly Carved Nagda District, Unhappy Residents Call Shutdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Khachrod To Be Included In Newly Carved Nagda District, Unhappy Residents Call Shutdown

MP: Khachrod To Be Included In Newly Carved Nagda District, Unhappy Residents Call Shutdown

Khachrod residents want to remain in Ujjain district.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
MP: Unhappy Khachrod Residents Protest Against Inclusion In 54th District Of MP Nagda, Close The Entire Town | Representational Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Unhappy over their town's inclusion in the newly carved Nagda district, Khachrod residents staged a protest on Thursday afternoon.

According to information, Khachrod residents want the town should remain in Ujjain district. They have refused to the inclusion in Nagda district and called for the shutdown in the entire town as a part of protest.  

Read Also
Trending News: Ankita From Bhopal Ordered Food For Her Ex-Boyfriend, And THIS Happened Later
article-image

On the other hand, the procedures of promoting Nagda into a district began soon after the declaration of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple on July 20.

CM announced that the new district will be carved out of Ujjain district. He also made further promises that Narmada water will be brought to Ujjain and Unhel will get tehsil status soon.

Read Also
Indore: CM Pays Surprise Visit To RSS Office  
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Khachrod To Be Included In Newly Carved Nagda District, Unhappy Residents Call Shutdown

MP: Khachrod To Be Included In Newly Carved Nagda District, Unhappy Residents Call Shutdown

MPBOSE: MP Board Date Sheet 2024 Out For Class 10th & 12th

MPBOSE: MP Board Date Sheet 2024 Out For Class 10th & 12th

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Surprises Passengers As He Boards AICTSL Bus To Reach IMC Office

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Surprises Passengers As He Boards AICTSL Bus To Reach IMC Office

MP Shocker: After Scuffle, 2 Men Pour Boiling Oil At Eatery Owner In Indore

MP Shocker: After Scuffle, 2 Men Pour Boiling Oil At Eatery Owner In Indore

MP Reels Under Bestiality: Man Caught Raping Cow In Mandsaur; 3rd Such Case In Less Than 2 Months

MP Reels Under Bestiality: Man Caught Raping Cow In Mandsaur; 3rd Such Case In Less Than 2 Months