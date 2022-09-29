MP: Khachrod immersed in Navaratri festivities

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Navaratri festivities are in the air and after a two-year break, various cultural events are in vogue like never before. Many of the event organisers are conducting dandiya night.

Many DJs, live singers with bands, food stalls, garba dancers are the centre of attraction at the event. Special Navratri festival functions are being hosted at places like Railway Station, Housing Board Colony, Shitlamata Marg, Kasba, Ujjain Darwaja, and others. Here, people from other communities as well are seen participating in the event and enjoying the traditional form.