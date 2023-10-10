MP: Kashyap All Set For Third Term

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Political activities are gaining momentum in the Ratlam City assembly area with the announcement of the poll schedule. The BJP has declared the name of sitting MLA Chetanya Kashyap as the party candidate. Congress candidate likely to be announced shortly, Congress sources said. The main fight in Ratlam City is likely to take place traditionally in the assembly elections between the BJP and Congress.

The name of sitting MLA Chetanya Kashyap was considered almost final in the BJP rank and file given the winning record of Kashyap and his grip on the party despite claims by some other local BJP leaders. This will be Kashyap’s third assembly election.

Kashyap had won with a comfortable margin in the last two elections, but it will be interesting to see how far his rival group succeeds in making an impact on the poll results this time. As soon as the name of Kashyap was announced by the party elections committee on Monday, Kashyap supporters celebrated and expressed their happiness. Political observers here said that Kashyap was confident of getting a party ticket, and thus he has made a lot of preparations to contest the elections already.

On the other hand, uncertainty prevails in the Congress camp about the party candidate for the Ratlam assembly seat. There are many aspirants in the race for the Congress ticket who have applied to the party. Ratlam City Congress on Tuesday held a meeting of all the aspirants of the party ticket to commence the poll campaign of the party immediately and not wait till the party candidate is announced.

City Congress president Mahendra Kataria informed that in the meeting aspirants of the party ticket Shantilal Verma, Mayank Jat, Prabhu Rathod, Paras Saklecha, Anil Jhalani, Faiyyaz Mansuri, Shailendra Singh Athena were present. It was decided in the meeting that the party’s poll campaign will commence on October 11 from the Bajna bus stand.

Ratlam City assembly seat is considered to be a stronghold of BJP as Congress could not win the assembly elections from this seat after the 1971 assembly elections even though Congress posed a big challenge to BJP in many assembly elections in the last fifty years it failed to beg winning votes. It was only in the 2009 assembly election that the BJP lost to an independent candidate.

Ratlam City assembly seat has a sizable number of Muslim and Jain votes. RSS and VHP have also got a very strong presence in the Ratlam City assembly area.

BJP holds meeting

After the announcement of the name of Chetanya Kashyap as BJP candidate from Ratlam City, BJP on Tuesday held a meeting of all five BJP mandals.

District BJP election in-charge and Varodara MLA Keyur Bhai Rokadia addressed the meeting and informed about the election strategy. He said that every BJP worker must ensure maximum polling and claimed that BJP is to win with record margin this time again from Ratlam City.

Speaking in the meeting, sitting MLA and BJP candidate Chetanya Kashyap said that BJP leadership by giving the ticket to him has shown confidence towards party workers.

District BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera and other BJP office-bearers were also present.

