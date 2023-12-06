MP: Karni Sena Stages Protest Demanding Prompt Action In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Karni Sena staged a protest outside the district headquarters demanding stringent action against the culprits of the murder of its national president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur on Tuesday afternoon.

The activists gathered at Hanuman Chauraha and marched through the district headquarters, raising slogans and blocking intersections for approximately 20 minutes to draw attention to their cause.

A memorandum was submitted by the Sena to the local administration, condemning the heinous act and demanding swift justice.

The document highlighted the alleged involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in Gogamedi's murder, a claim they reportedly accepted.

The memorandum also emphasised that Gogamedi had received multiple threats before the incident, which were purportedly ignored by the Rajasthan government and the district administration.

Accusing the authorities of negligence in providing security to Gogamedi, the Karni Sena demanded urgent action against the criminals and leaders of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

They called for the issuance of orders for the encounter or hanging of the culprits, stressing that failure to do so would result in widespread agitation across the state and the entire country.