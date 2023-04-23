MP: Karnataka Governor lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 160 lakh

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka Governor Dr Thawar Chand Gehlot on Saturday laid foundation stone of key developmental projects worth Rs 160 lakh. He also inaugurated a playground prepared at the cost of Rs 45 lakh on Devi Road.

The function was presided over by MLA and BJP state vice-president Bahadur Singh Chouhan. Municipal president Nanibai Mali, vice-president Rajaram Kahar were also present.

Governor Gehlot thanked everyone for their blessings. He said that as a part of Kayakalp Abhiyan (rejuvenation campaign) of roads, developmental projects worth Rs 160 lakh would be done in town.

As an MP, he dedicated maximum amount of MP fund for the construction of playgrounds and promotion of sports activities in the constituency. MLA Chouhan also addressed the event.

As MP, Gehlot had allocated Rs 45 lakh from his MP fund for construction of the playground.

Chief municipal officer Chandrashekhar Sonis, janpad panchayat president Krishna Bai Suryawanshi, BJP district president Padam Singh Patel, councillors, public representatives, party workers and a large number of residents were present.