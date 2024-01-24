MP: Kar Sevaks From Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar Feel Betrayed

FP Photo

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): In the 500 years of history, many devotees of Lord Ram from the entire Hindu community have sacrificed their lives for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi, and Kar Sevaks from Jhabua were not behind in their dedication and devotion. They have been actively involved in the movement, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to Lord Ram's birthplace.

However, two Kar Sevaks who are still alive and participated along with five other Kar Sevaks felt betrayed as they were ignored during the celebration, and this is now the talk of the town. Many are questioning the fairness and gratitude shown towards these dedicated individuals.

Kar Sevaks Madan Singh Dawar and Mahendra Verma, who participated in the movement from Jhabua district, along with late Rameshchandra Purohit, late Mithun Thakur, late Dinesh Panchal, late Dilip Chaturbhuj, and late Pappu Pahadsingh, shared their plight.

When these devotees returned safely from Ayodhya in December 1992, the Hindu community hugged each other and honoured them.

Dawar said that on the eve of Pran Pratistha, a huge procession was taken out by the Sarva Hindu Samaj in the village. In that procession, Kar Sevaks did not get what they were supposed to get. Dawar, who returned to his hometown with a temple brick from inside after the mosque demolition, said that they felt betrayed as they were completely neglected during the procession.

"Earlier, the people talked about felicitating Kar Sevaks by the community, but on January 21, during the procession, I saw people sitting on horses who had nothing to do with Kar Seva or the Babri demolition movement. I walked one to one and a half kilometres in the Shobha Yatra being taken out in Ramji's programme in honour of Shri Ram Ji. At that time, the people of society told me, Madan Dada, you have endured a lot of insults; it is not much more, go home after this. I returned home. During this entire programme, the state campaigner, Bhupendra Kasera, did not take any news about the Kar Sevaks and did not inquire about honouring the Kar Sevaks from the city people in this regard," he added.