MP: `Kamal Nath Is ‘Mungerilal’ Of Indian Politics’

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia addresses a press conference in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed to form the party’s government in the upcoming assembly elections and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to become the CM again.

He described former CM Kamal Nath as the `Mungerilal’ of Indian politics. Speaking in a press conference here on Saturday, Bhatia said, “Some are talking about worms and some are talking about something else, but I believe that if there is a worm somewhere then it is in the thinking of the Congress party.”

When asked that even at the age of 76, Kamal Nath said he does not think that he has become old, Bhatia said it would not be wrong to say that if there is any `Mungerilal’ of Indian politics then it is Kamal Nath.

Regarding the workers who are continuously leaving the BJP, he said that even after their departure, we will achieve a big victory. Regarding the statement of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Bhatia said a notice has already been issued to him.

He said that the use of indecent language in Parliament is not right. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh apologised for it and if a mistake was made then it should be rectified.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)