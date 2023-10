MP: Kailash Malviya Mitra Mandal Campaigns In Devda’s Nomination Rally

Representative image

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Kailash Malviya Mitra Mandal on Monday showered 300kgs of flowers from five JCB machines at Gandhi Chouraha in the nomination rally of BJP’s Jagdish Devda from Malhargarh assembly constituency.

Various dignitaries, including Malhargarh assembly in-charge Mansingh Machopuriya, Mandal president Samanth Singh Shaktawat, Mandsaur janpad president Basant Sharma, Yogendra Singh Chundawat, Dilip Goyal, Lokesh Karada, Ghanshyam Bagad, Sunil Devriya, Rajendra Bharadwaj, Bharat Singh Songara, Sandeep Singh Rathore, Sundhir Jain, Sanjay Dhanotiya, Rajesh Agrwal, Arihant Jain, Govind Porwal, Rahul Patidar, Ramniwas Patidar, Sanjay Dhanotiya, Prakash Jain, Kartikeya Agrawal, Prakash Bansal, Tarun Goyal and other BJP workers participated in the nomination rally.

