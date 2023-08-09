 MP: Kadaknath Chicks Distributed Free-Of-Cost In Mhow
MP: Kadaknath Chicks Distributed Free-Of-Cost In Mhow

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
MP: Kadaknath Chicks Distributed Free-Of-Cost In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Kadaknath chicks of 4 to 8 weeks old were distributed free-of- cost to two tribal women self-help groups (SHGs) of Khandlai Jagir village of Manawar block of Dhar district by Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow.

Dr BP Shukla, dean of the college said that the tribal beneficiaries have already been given training in poultry farming.

According to Dr Deepak Gangil, co-investigator of the sub-scheme, women of two self-help groups (Shri Krishna and Maa Narmada groups) have also been given a total of 225 Kadaknath chicks, weighing machines, utensils, nets etc.

On this occasion, Dr Vivek Aggarwal, Dr Mohabbat Singh Jamra and Dr Jitendra Yadav also gave necessary instructions to tribal women regarding maintenance of Kadaknath hen.





