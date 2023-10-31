MP: JSG Sarthak Wins State-Level Garba Contest

Winners of contest pose for a group photograph along with guests and hosts. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Garba competition of Madhya Pradesh region was organised by Jain Social Group (JSG) Sarthak at Kalidas Academy. Teams from Ratlam, Dewas, Nagda, Neemuch and Ujjain zones participated in it. The competition was completed in two rounds. The team of Jain Social Group Sarthak stood first, Jain Social Group Samanvay stood second and Jain Social Group Nagda stood third. In the beginning of the programme, a grand aarti of Padmavati Mata was performed with 108 lamps by Kshipra Tirtha priests, after which a musical presentation on Navkar Mahamantra was given by group members.

International Federation vice-president Hemant Jain and Madhya Pradesh region president Pritesh Gadia were present as guests in the programme.

Yawar Clinches ‘Champion Of Champions’ Title

Yawar Ali of Ujjain won the title of Champion of Champions (junior) in Mr Malwa Paw Wrestling Competition in Indore. President of Ujjain District Paw Wrestling Association Gopal Yadav and secretary Prateek Singh Tomar said that under the leadership of Jitendra Singh Kushwaha coach and manager Sandeep Singh Kushwaha, a 16-member team of Ujjain district participated in the said competition. They performed brilliantly and won 21 medals for both right hand and left hand. Among the winning players, Yuvraj Pancholi, Prabhat Bisen, Adnan Ansari and Aftab Atit won gold medals. Akash Yadav, Praveen Makwana, Aditya Solanki and Vikas Rathore won silver medals while Atharva Bakshi and Mahendra Anjana won bronze medals.