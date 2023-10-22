MP: Jokchandra To Contest As Independent

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing his disappointment over the denial of his Congress ticket, Shyamlal Jokchandra called it an affront to the voters in his assembly constituency. In response to the pleas of his supporters, he has decided to file the nomination papers as an independent candidate on Sunday.

In a bid to display his political strength and garner support, Jokchandra will organise a rally on filing the nomination. Addressing his supporters through social media, he conveyed his gratitude for the unwavering support he has received throughout his political career. He emphasised that his journey in public service was made possible by the collective efforts of his supporters.

He asserted that his primary focus has always been to represent the interests of all segments of society, especially the marginalised and oppressed. He appealed to all supporters, including workers, farmers, labourers, businessmen and the general public, to join him for the nomination filing, at 10 am. The sizable turnout is expected to demonstrate the depth of support behind his candidacy.

