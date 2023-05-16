MP: Jhanwar elected co-op assn prez for third time

Chittorgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Suresh Jhanwar has been elected unopposed as president of District Cooperative Consumer Wholesale Association for the third time in a row. Dinesh Chaturvedi was elected vice-president. The election to new board members was held on Tuesday. MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya, CKSB chairman Laxman Singh Khor, district vice-president Raghu Sharma, district treasurer Shailendra Jhanwar, BJP city chief Sagar Soni, Chanderiya mandal president Rohitash Jat, BJP general secretary Anil Inani felicitated new board members and extended best wishes. Akya, in his address said that the BJP was committed to development of cooperative sector. Last month, the party registered emphatic win over purchase and sale cooperative society. Jhanwar also serves as state president of Pandit Deendayal Smriti Manch. Purchase & sale committee chairman Praveen Singh Rathore, Mahila Manch district president Tanuja Sukhwal, Bholaram Prajapat and others were also present.

