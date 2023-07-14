MP: Jhabua SDM's Wife Claims Hostel SP Implicated Her Hubby To Divert Attention From 'Irregularities'

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In a new twist in case of Jhabua SDM-- who was suspended over sexual harassment charges, his wife has accused hostel superintendent of implicating him under false charges on Friday. The revelations come barely three days after Jhabua sub-divisional magistrate Sunil Kumar Jha was suspended for allegedly sexually harassing minor tribal girls at a government-run hostel.

Demanding a detailed investigation into the matter, suspended SDM’s wife Meena Jha claimed that SDM Jha prepared a note pertaining to various irregularities prevailing at the hostel under the supervision of superintendent Nirmala Jharbade.

Jha handed over this report to the Jhabua district collector. To avoid departmental action against her and to cover up irregularities prevailing at the hostel, hostel superintendent Jharbade tried to divert the administration’s attention by levelling baseless accusations on my husband, Meena Jha said.

Read Also Indore: MP Housing Board Makes All Services Online

She demanded the administration investigate the entire case minutely and take action against the persons involved in the false report.

Meena Jha submitted her application to Jhabua SP Agam Jain. In her application, she claimed that SDM Jha went to the Admin Janjati Girls Hostel on July 9 following the instruction of the district collector for the inspection. At the time of inspection, assistant project coordinator Gyanendra Prasad Ojha of the education department, homeguard personnel, and the driver were also present. Ojha claimed that he was present along with SDM Jha at the time of the inspection.

During the inspection, in the presence of three others, Jha found gross irregularities at the hostel and prepared his report, which was later handed over to the district collector.

Jha said in the application that a report has been lodged against my husband by the hostel superintendent, Nirmala Jharbade, on false grounds because, on July 9, my husband had made a note regarding the irregularities of the hostel superintendent, Nirmala Jharbade, and her report was sent to the collector.

Meena Jha claimed that her husband carried out an inspection on July 9, but hostel superintendent Nirmala Jharbade lodged her report two-day later and this is enough to gauge her conspiracy against SDM Jha to safeguard herself from the departmental action.

When contacted Jhabua SP Agam Jain said that Sunil Jha's wife Meena Jha has submitted an application and a fair investigation will be done into the matter.

Warden Was There During Inspection

APC of the education department along with the home guard and driver in their affidavit to the court said that the hostel superintendent was accompanied by SDM Jha at the time of inspection.

The officer accompanying former SDM Sunil Kumar Jha in the case of molestation and obscene talk with the girls of the girls' hostel has claimed that he and the warden were also inside during the inspection.

On the other hand, in the FIR, the hostel superintendent claimed that only SDM Jha was there in the hostel at the time of inspection. She claimed that SDM asked them to stay outside. The accompanying officers did not go inside and were talking on the phone, she said.

Notably, the inspection was carried out by the SDM and his team on Sunday and the FIR was registered in the matter on Tuesday morning and later Jha was arrested an hour after the FIR. On the same day, the court sent him to jail. The next day, on Wednesday, the bail application was heard and the court granted bail after the affidavits given by APC Gyanendra Prasad Ojha, Home guard personnel and driver.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)