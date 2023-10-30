MP: Jewellery Worth Rs 25 Cr Seized So Far In Ratlam Tehsil

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ever since the implementation of model code of conduct, police and FST team have seized a substantial amount of gold and silver jewellery along with cash in different incidents.

Till date, jewellery worth Rs 25 crore has been seized from Ratlam tehsil alone. The seizure was done at check posts on highways and Rajasthan border. Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said police confiscated jewellery worth 24 crore and cash worth lakhs.

The police have registered a case and have also informed the Income Tax and GST department as the case was linked to tax evasion. Police seized gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 13.8 crore during at Kunda check post under Sarwan police station.

The material was being taken from Indore to Bansalwada. Similarly, police seized jewellery worth Rs 14 crore at Danpur border of Rajasthan. While police and SST team seized gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 7 crore during an inspection on highway under Bilpank police station area. Most of the seized jewellery is from a prominent firm in Ratlam tehsil. SP Lodha said that the police seized cash worth Rs 21.88 lakh from a father-son trader duo.

They failed to produce documentation proof of the cash. Police found links with the hawala trading and further investigation was underway. However, SP Lodha ensured that after producing relevant documents and bills, seized jewellery was released to avoid inconvenience to common people and traders.

