MP: Janpad CEO accused of favouritism

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Favouritism has always been a complaint in government services. In one such incident, the janpad panchayat CEO relieving two out of nine transferred employees has raised the issue of imparting special treatment to the subordinate employees.

As per details, as many as 9 employees under janpad panchayat of Sardarpur have been recently transferred by the government. Out of which only 2 employees have been relieved with immediate effect while the remaining 7 employees did not get relieved. It further raised questions of the CEOís intentions.

Those employees who have been transferred were Dal Singh Parmar, Arun Singh Thakur, Rajendra Kane, Mukesh Pandit, Kamarsingh Mori, Hamir Singh Narve, Akhilesh Molwa, Kailash Baria and Nar Singh Damor who were posted under janpad panchayat Sardarpur.

It is believed that the CEO has been giving special treatment to subordinate employees to help cancel their transfers. During a discussion with janpad panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma, revealed that janpad panchayat is overburdened with work due to which 7 employees were not relieved of their duties.