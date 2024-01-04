MP: Jan Andolan Rally Taken Out In Protest Against 'Love Jihad' In Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Agitated members of the Hindu community took out a Jan Andolan Rally to protest against the rising number of 'Love Jihad' cases and submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional revenue officer Neha Sahu and SDO Pushpa Prajapati.

The community members expressed their displeasure over the lack of promptness of the administration and government to address the issue of 'Love Jihad' in the region.

The rally was taken out under the leadership of Hindu Samaj provincial president Bherulal Tank and Ram Snehi Sant Totaram. The rally commenced from Ujjaindarwaja and traversed through Vikrammarg, Nimdawas, Lakshmibai Marg, Ganeshdevli, Anantnarayan Square, and other main streets of the region. The rally concluded at the police station, where community members submitted a memorandum.

Irked community members raised slogans of ‘Hindu Jago Beti Bachao’, ‘Sashan-Prasashan Hosh Mein Aao’, and ‘Love Jihad Nahi Chalega’ throughout the rally.

Submitting the memorandum, community leader Bherulal Tank said that the administration and the government should take the matter of 'Love Jihad' with utmost seriousness and questioned the delay in crackdown of the accused by the police department. The community has urged the administration to take immediate action on the matter.

SDO Neha Sahu assured of taking stringent actions in the matter. CSP Brajesh Srivastava also reached the spot and assured of appropriate action.