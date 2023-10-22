MP: It’s Verma Vs Gautam Again In Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In Dhar district, BJP announced its candidates for Sardarpur, Manawar and Dhar assembly constituencies.

On the high profile Dhar seat, both BJP and Congress kept trust in sitting MLA Neena Vikram Verma and Prabha Gautam respectively. Notably, both Verma and Gautam contested in 2018 and at that time, the former defeated Gautam by a margin of 5,718 votes.

Neena Verma will contest from Dhar seat for the fourth consecutive election, before this her husband and former Union minister Vikram Verma had also won the election from Dhar.

From Sardarpur and Manawar, BJP announced Vel Singh Bhuria and Shivram Kannoj as its candidates respectively. Before this, party announced its candidates in Gandhwani, Kukshi, Dharampuri and Badnawar.

Dhar district

Sardarpur Vel Singh Bhuria Pratap Grewal

Gandhwani Sardar Singh Meda Umang Singhar

Kukshi Jaideep Patel Surendra Singh Baghel

Manawar Shivram Kannoj Heeralal Alawa

Dharampuri Kalu Singh Thakur Panchilal Meda

Dhar Neena Vikram Verma Prabha Gautam

Badnawar Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon

Bhanvar Singh Shekhawat