MP: 'It’s Mama’s Responsibility To Educate & Empower Women'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday participated in Ladli Behana Sammelan held in Mohankheda village of Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district.

During 17-minute address to more than 2,500 women present during the programme, Chief Minister Chouhan said that he can’t see daughters and sisters in trouble. “I’ve decided that every month we will deposit Rs 1,000 in the accounts of the sisters,” he said and added, “When I proposed the yojana, officer told me that it would cost Rs 15,000 crore annually.

They asked me as to from where will they bring money. However, I told them categorically that I have made the resolution and will deliver it. This is not final, and I will increase it to Rs 3000.”

Chouhan said that he came to Sardarpur not to make any political statement or to do politics, but to meet his sisters.

Congress did nothing for the women during its tenure. There was no recruitment of women in the police during the Congress governments.

But the BJP government took a giant leap in the direction of honouring women by giving 30% reservation in police recruitment.

It was heartening to see women police personnel doing duty in this programme that they were no less than boys and were discharging their responsibilities.

The BJP government was giving Rs 2,000 to daughters who clear primary education, Rs 4,000 for higher secondary and Rs 12,000 after college.

After this, Chief Minister's road show started from Mohankheda Gate. Industry minister Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon, Dr Nishant Khare, Dhar MLA Neena Verma, District BJP president Manoj Somani and former MLAs, BJP workers were prominently present in the programme.

Youth Congress Workers Detained

Youth Congress leaders and workers preparing to demonstrate in front of the Chief Minister were taken into custody. They wanted to protest against continuously rising number of atrocities against the tribal society in the state.

On receiving information about the Youth Congress demonstration, the police cordoned off the Youth Congress leaders and workers at Indore Naka and took them into custody.