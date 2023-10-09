MP: Ishan Develops Unique Boat Using Waste Material

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Ishan Arjun Bundela, a student of class XII at Saint Pius Senior Secondary School has developed a unique model of a boat using best out of waste material strategy. What makes this boat so special is that it claims to neither drown nor break, that even after being thrown into a water body from a height, it would resurface on the water in no time. Nor would it turn amid strong winds.

People are generally required to wear a safety jacket while travelling in a boat, but that’s not the case with this one. Ishan has already conducted a successful test of this boat in various water bodies including lakes, rivers and oceans. The family members are overjoyed by his experimentation and are hopeful for him to achieve new heights in the future as well. They are even more dedicated to providing him with quality education so that he achieves new heights in the future as well.

